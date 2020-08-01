Comments
JONES BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A humpback whale was rescued off the coast of Jones Beach after becoming entangled in a large amount of fishing gear.
The whale was first spotted by boaters Monday and it took crews until Thursday to set it free.
RELATED STORY: Dolphin Becomes Trapped In East Rockaway’s Mill River
Multiple teams, including the Coast Guard and the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, helped disentangle the whale from netting, thick ropes and buoys.
They say the humpback suffered cuts on its body but was able to swim away.