By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody!

We’re starting off on a mild and muggy note today along with a few passing showers and rumbles. That will be but a preview of the day in store. Today will be another very warm day, but it will be much more humid. Showers and thunderstorms will be especially likely late this afternoon and evening, and could be severe. Damaging winds and torrential rain are likely in any of the stronger storms… stay tuned!

Tomorrow will feature yet another risk for showers and thunderstorms, as temps in the upper 80s along with high humidity will be in place yet again.

The unsettled weather continues Monday night through Tuesday as Isaias approaches from the Carolinas. As of now it appears we’ll get some gusty winds and a chance for flooding rain, but any changes to the track would have impacts for us. Keep checking CBS2 for the latest on Isaias!