NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is investigating three armed or attempted armed robberies that happened in a span of one hour on the Upper East Side on Saturday.
Police said the suspects went after a handful of victims in a similar fashion.
The first incident happened around 10 p.m. on East 74th Street and York Avenue, where a victim was approached by three suspects at gunpoint, but nothing was stolen, police said.
Another incident happened in Central Park near East 84th Street shortly before 10:40 p.m. According to police, a 20-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were approached by three men who took out a gun. The suspects allegedly stole a bag and a phone.
Police said another robbery happened minutes later, at 66th Street and Lexington Avenue. According to police, four suspects were involved in an armed robbery and got away with the victim’s iPhone.
Nobody was hurt and charges are pending, police said.