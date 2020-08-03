NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows what appears to be a party under the Kosciuszko Bridge in Brooklyn.

The party took place Saturday night, lasting into early Sunday morning, according to the New York Post.

In video posted to Snapchat, hundreds of people can be seen dancing to a DJ.

Some wore masks, but there appeared to be little social distancing.

In Manhattan, the operators of a party boat were charged with hosting an illegal gathering.

The city sheriff’s office said the owners and captain of the Liberty Belle were arrested after docking Saturday night at Pier 36 in Lower Manhattan.

The sheriff’s office said they violated social distancing provisions and had an unlicensed bar.

The four-story boat can hold up to 600 people. It’s unclear how many guests were there Saturday, according to the NY Cruise website.