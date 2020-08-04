Storm WatchTropical Storm Isaias Bringing Torrential Rain, Hurricane-Force Winds To Tri-State Tuesday
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Long Island, Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island woman is accused of leaving the scene of a crash that seriously injured two boys on bicycles.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Monday on Express Drive North in Ronkonkoma.

Police said three boys were riding in the shoulder when two of them were hit.

A 9-year-old victim was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries. A 12-year-old was also treated for serious injuries.

A third boy, only 6 years old, was not hurt.

Early Tuesday morning, police arrested 31-year-old Shannon Palmer outside her Hauppauge home. She was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident with serious physical injuries.

Comments
  1. Greg says:
    August 4, 2020 at 9:34 am

    This Shannon Palmer? I hope they ran a tox screen on her! https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2016/12/29/fentanyl-deaths-long-island/

    Reply

Leave a Reply