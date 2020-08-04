Comments
RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island woman is accused of leaving the scene of a crash that seriously injured two boys on bicycles.
It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Monday on Express Drive North in Ronkonkoma.
Police said three boys were riding in the shoulder when two of them were hit.
A 9-year-old victim was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries. A 12-year-old was also treated for serious injuries.
A third boy, only 6 years old, was not hurt.
Early Tuesday morning, police arrested 31-year-old Shannon Palmer outside her Hauppauge home. She was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident with serious physical injuries.
This Shannon Palmer? I hope they ran a tox screen on her! https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2016/12/29/fentanyl-deaths-long-island/