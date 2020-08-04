SEA BRIGHT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey entered a state of emergency Tuesday, as the state braces for Tropical Storm Isaias.

The Jersey Shore is expected to see torrential downpours and strong winds that could lead to coastal flooding and widespread power outages.

Unrelenting rain, thunder and lightning moved through Point Pleasant on Monday night. The Ocean County Airport clocked a gust of 70 mph.

Residents covered their cabanas, stacked patio furniture and buttoned up boats. Ortley Beach resident Joe Napolitano said the preparations are customary for coastal living.

“We put away as much as we can, tie everything up,” Napolitano said. “With any type of storm, you can’t take it as a joke.”

UPDATE: I am declaring a STATEWIDE STATE OF EMERGENCY for Hurricane Isaias effective at 5:00 AM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020:

☑Do not be on the roads unless absolutely necessary

☑If you MUST drive, take it slow, use caution, and leave extra time to get to your destination pic.twitter.com/mMDUJsPhal — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 4, 2020

As Isaias inches closer, rescue teams are also prepping for the possibility of hurricane force winds and tidal surges. The Sea Bright Fire Department is rolling out its high water rescue vehicles.

“They can climb over any sand or obstacles that are on the road,” the department’s Jim Forsman said.

In Bay Head, crews moved lifeguard stands off the beach. Chris Li, the captain of the Ocean Rescue Squad, said he is most concerned with Tuesday’s high tide, saying the currents have already posed big problems.

“We had over 20 rescues. There were a lot of saves, especially with the full moon. The rip tide was worse,” Li said.

In Hoboken, it’s the likelihood of heavy rain and flooding that has Mayor Ravi Bhalla restricting travel. First responders and essential workers are the only drivers allowed on city streets from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

“Please, unless it is an emergency, avoid driving on Tuesday,” Bhalla said.

Still in the midst of a pandemic, Isaias will no doubt deliver yet another blow to businesses, especially restaurants that rely so heavily on outdoor dining.

“Just gonna rely on takeout. We’re not gonna send any of our drivers out if it’s really bad out there, as well. So, it’s definitely gonna have an impact on us,” said Pawel Wnek, who works at Ah’ Pizz.

All state beaches will be closed Tuesday because of the storm.