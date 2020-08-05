MAYWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Tropical Storm Isaias took down trees, causing damage and widespread power outages across the area.

In New Jersey, PSE&G reported just under 320,000 customers without power early Wednesday morning, and JCP&L had more than 588,000 outages.

The orange glow from a transformer fire lit up the sky after the storm in Maywood. Nearby families marveled at Mother Nature’s fast and powerful path through the Garden State.

“A lot of high winds and a lot of rain,” West Orange resident Jhon Velasco told CBS2. “As you can tell, a lot of our trees have fallen, so it’s been somewhat scary.”

Velasco said it was the worst storm in years. He and his dog Lola were among the hundreds of thousands to lose power after tropical storm force winds ransacked the suburbs.

Eugene Fulop was also in the dark. A tree in his front yard crashed within inches of his home. The roots were upright and the concrete from the sidewalk was tilted sideways.

“They had to cut the power to the house. Don’t know how long that’s going to be off. A day or two?” he said.

In Wyckoff, a huge tree fell on a mail truck, splitting it in half. Luckily, the mail carrier had just gotten out to make a delivery.

The view from Drone Force 2 showed Morris County was also a mess with trees dangerously close to taking out homes.

“I’ve been a little nervous all day,” one resident said.

With debris covering streets and traffic lights out, authorities warn even though Isaias is long gone, driving will continue to be a challenge Wednesday.

“Concerned about wires that may be down commingled with branches, telephone lines. Assume those are live wires,” said ??

“W’re Jerseyans. We’re Jersey Strong,” Velasco said.

If you’re headed to the beach Wednesday, authorities say be careful of strong rip currents and irregular surf.