BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man is facing animal cruelty charges, accused of neglecting his two pit bulls.
The Suffolk County SPCA says the two dogs were picked up as strays by a Brookhaven animal control officer Tuesday. The dogs appeared to be emaciated.
The dogs were identified as belonging to 48-year-old Antonio Arguenta, of Bellport.
When an SPCA officer questioned Arguenta, he said the two dogs were his. He also said he had seven pit bull puppies at his home.
Arguenta surrendered the dogs to the Brookhaven Animal Shelter. According to the SPCA, they will be examined and evaluated for adoption.
The SPCA says Arguenta was charged with two counts of failure to provide proper sustenance.