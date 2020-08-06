NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says it suspects a man arrested on child sex abuse charges may have other victims.
Police arrested John Russell last week and charged him with course of sexual misconduct against a child and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old.
The 59-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting a pre-teen girl on more than on occasion.
Police sources say Russell has multiple connections to minors – he’s a piano teacher and has babysitters come watch his children.
He was charged in Weeksville, Brooklyn, but it’s unclear where the alleged abuse took place.
Anyone with information about him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.