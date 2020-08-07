NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An organization in New York City that delivers meals to seniors is needed more than ever right now, and the workers behind it don’t plan on slowing down any time soon.

When Warren Pizarro was 21 years old, he took on a job with Citymeals on Wheels.

Thirty years later, he’s still pushing his food cart as a Citymeals deliverer for Henry Street Settlement on the Lower East Side.

“It’s something I enjoy doing, connecting with the seniors,” Pizarro told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez.

Five days a week over the past three decades, Pizarro, now 51, has been hand-delivering pre-packaged meals to homebound seniors.

“We’re not just meal deliverers, but we’re also people, you know, who care for them,” Pizarro said.

Post-9/11 and through every weather extreme, he’s been making sure his clients don’t go hungry.

“You’ve got the heat, the cold. You’ve been through it all?” Sanchez asked.

“Definitely,” Pizarro said.

“What’s the worst, you think?” Sanchez asked.

“I think right now the pandemic,” Pizarro said.

RELATED STORY: Citymeals On Wheels Overcoming Obstacles As It Navigates Pandemic To Feed New Yorkers

More vulnerable seniors have been requesting meals since the pandemic began. Pizarro wears a mask and gloves while delivering to his client list, which has increased to about 70.

Marilyn Graubert, 84, has been a recipient for three years. She spoke to CBS2 by phone about Pizarro’s soft-spoken kindness.

“He comes in. He’s very nice,” she said.

“What do you think about Warren doing this job for 30 years?” Sanchez said.

“Oh good god! No wonder why he doesn’t talk, he’s exhausted,” Graubert said.

“I’ve been through ups and downs. Here and there it was rough. But I learned how to stay with it,” Pizarro said. “It feels rewarding. It’s a true blessing from god.”

Pizarro doesn’t plan on retiring any time soon.