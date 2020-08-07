MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — After a year of dating and four months of being engaged, a New Jersey couple got married in an unconventional way.

They told CBS2’s Cory James about how they tied the knot on the college campus where their paths crossed nearly 30 years ago.

On Oct. 17, 1992, Janet Jaramillo and Greg Dabice stood at the 50-yard line on the football field at Montclair State University, getting crowned homecoming king and queen.

“I caught eyes with him and he looked at me, and I was like, oh, he’s so cute,” Jaramillo said.

“I do remember that there was a brief moment in the parade when we gave a little wave,” Dabice said.

The two were not dating at the time. That moment was short-lived, and it was the last time they saw each other.

Jaramillo went on to graduate and started her own marketing agency. She later got married and had two kids.

Dabice entered the field of industrial engineering. He eventually settled down and became the father of three girls and two boys.

“Life took its course,” Jaramillo said.

A course that, in 2016, ended with both of them having marriages that didn’t work out.

They stepped back into the dating world, and a right swipe on a dating app brought them together decades later.

“I was so shocked, I couldn’t believe it. I got in touch with one of my fraternity brothers who kind of remembers everything, and I said, ‘Phil, is this her?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, it’s her, go get your queen,'” Dabice said.

And he did.

Dabice proposed to Jaramillo back in April because he didn’t want to quarantine separately from her during the pandemic.

Once they decided to get married soon, they knew there was only one place to tie the knot.

“As soon as I reached out, it was like the floodgates opened,” Jaramillo said.

On Aug. 1, the couple said “I do” at the very spot they stood 28 years ago

The university’s police chief officiated the socially distanced wedding, and the school’s mascot carried the rings.

The former king and queen are now husband and wife, blending their lives to become a family of nine.

