NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s Columbus Day Parade has been canceled because of the pandemic.
Instead, the Columbus Heritage Foundation says this year’s 76th annual celebration will be held online for the first time ever.
“While we are still in the planning stages, we hope the virtual parade will still highlight many of the marching groups, performers, high schools and charitable organizations who have always been such enthusiastic participants,” said Marian Pardo, president of the Columbus Citizens Foundation.
The virtual event will be held on Oct. 12.
Organizers say the parade will return next year, bigger and better than ever.
