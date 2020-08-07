NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Parts of Manhattan suddenly lost power overnight.

More than 1,000 customers woke up in the dark Friday morning, including more than 600 customers on the Upper East Side and more than 500 in Harlem. The outage also impacted the Upper West Side.

A viewer from Middle Village, Queens told CBS2 her neighborhood also lost power and she heard a loud “boom.”

We are investigating a problem on our transmission system that caused three networks in Manhattan to lose their electric supply at about 5:13 this morning. The supply has been restored to those networks on the Upper West Side, Harlem & the Upper East Side. https://t.co/uW13ez5SlY — Con Edison (@ConEdison) August 7, 2020

Con Edison said the outage took place at 5:13 a.m. and power was restored by 6:30 a.m.

“We are investigating a problem on our transmission system that caused three networks in Manhattan to lose their electric supply at about 5:13 this morning. The supply has been restored to those networks on the Upper West Side, Harlem and the Upper East Side,” Con Edison said in a statement.

We are investigating an earlier brief loss of ConEd power in some locations in Manhattan that caused delays on 1, 2, 3, A, B, C, D, E, F, N, Q, R and W trains. Power has resumed and trains are moving but there are ongoing impacts to service. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/zF8cmmAEeM — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. Fill out the Census. (@NYCTSubway) August 7, 2020

The MTA said the outage temporarily disrupted service on the A, B, C, D, 1, 2 & 3 train lines in Manhattan.

This comes as hundreds of thousands of people across the Tri-State Area are still waiting for power to be restored following Tropical Storm Isaias.

Check back for more on this developing story.