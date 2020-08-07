Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a woman in the back at a subway station on the Upper West Side.
It happened around noon Thursday at the West 72nd Street and Broadway station.
Police said the suspect approached the 40-year-old victim as he exited through the turnstile and stabbed her in the right shoulder.
The woman was taken to Mount Sinai West for treatment.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.