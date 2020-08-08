NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are asking for help identifying a man caught on camera opening fire in a neighborhood in Queens and wanted for reckless endangerment.
It happened at the intersection of 51st Street and 31st Avenue around 7 p.m. on August 1.
Police said the man got out of a black four-door sedan, fired three rounds from a handgun, got back into the car through a passenger door and fled.
The NYPD released this surveillance video of the incident:
No one was hurt and there appeared to be no damage from the shooting, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
