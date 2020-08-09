CBSN New YorkWatch Now
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Yankees have placed slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

The move was announced before Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Stanton was hurt in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader with the Rays while advancing from first to second base on a wild pitch. He hurt his right calf during spring training and had spent time during the coronavirus-caused shutdown rehabbing at the Yankees’ spring training complex in Tampa.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – AUGUST 08: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on during Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 08, 2020 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Stanton was limited to 18 games in 2019 due to several injuries.

Infielder Thairo Estrada was recalled from the alternate training site.

