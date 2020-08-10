Comments
GARDINER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn woman died while rock climbing at Mohonk Preserve in Ulster County, New York State Police said Monday.
Lauren Sobel, 25, was approximately 70 feet up the rock face when she fell around 3:30 p.m. on August 9.
Sobel was the lead climber in a group of three and setting protection gear in the rocks when she apparently lost her grip.
Police said Sobel fell around 50 feet and was pronounced dead at the scene.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.