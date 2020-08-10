By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Good Monday morning, everybody. We’ve got a steamy day ahead, so don’t let areas of early clouds and fog fool you.
Expect plenty of sunshine through the day and we’ll have a hazy and humid high of 90 degrees, and it will feel every bit like August. In fact, some spots may feel like 100 degrees over the next few days.
Tuesday will be hot and humid yet again, with highs right around 90, but with a 20% risk of pop-up showers and storms.
The rest of the week will be a classic summer pattern, with very warm and very muggy days in the 80s, along with showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. Stay cool!
