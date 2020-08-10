Comments
Today will be mostly sunny, hot and humid with just a stray t’storm. Expect highs around 90 with feels like temps in the mid 90s. *** HEAT ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT AT NOON TODAY AND REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING… FEELS LIKE MID TO UPPER 90s ***
Tonight will be mostly clear and warm with a leftover evening shower/t’storm to the north. Temps will fall into the 70s in the city… 60s for some of our northwest suburbs.
It will be a similar story tomorrow with hot and humid conditions and just a stray t’storm. Highs will be around 90 with feels like temps in the mid 90s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance of showers/t’storms.