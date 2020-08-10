NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A widespread salmonella outbreak caused by onions has now reached New Jersey.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 640 cases have been reported in 43 states. People have fallen ill in Connecticut and New York. Eighty five people have been hospitalized nationwide.
No deaths have been reported.
LINK: CLICK HERE to read the CDC’s Food Safety Alert
The outbreak, which began earlier this summer, appears to be linked to red onions sold by California-based Thomson International.
The company has recalled its red, white, yellow and sweet yellow onions, which are shipped in all states.
LINK: CLICK HERE for a map of reported cases in the U.S.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.