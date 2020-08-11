Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed new legislation Tuesday requiring all passengers 16 and older to wear a seat belt, including in the back seat.
Currently, passengers are only required to wear a seat belt in the in the front passenger seat.
Safety experts believe the use of seat belts in the back seat could prevent over two thirds of fatalities and serious injuries resulting from crashes.
“We’ve known for decades that seat belts save lives and with this measure we are further strengthening our laws and helping to prevent needless tragedies,” Cuomo said.
The new law goes into effect November 1.
Finally!!!