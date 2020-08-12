Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager was stabbed and set on fire in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened around 3:10 p.m. in an apartment building on Woodycrest Avenue near West 165th Street.
Police say an 18-year-old was stabbed three times in the stomach then set on fire.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
It’s believed the teen was involved in an argument with the suspect before the incident.
Police also believe the suspect poured gasoline on the victim before setting him on fire.
No arrests have been made at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
I will continue saying it. It certainly appears that criminals are becoming more emboldened, and their actions more vile. We must consider stronger laws to ensure that this does not continue to escalate to the point we are all put at risk..