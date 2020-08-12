NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – On the heels of their historic announcement yesterday, Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris are expected to make their first joint appearance together Wednesday.

CBS2’s John Dias got reaction from New Yorkers to Biden’s pick for his vice president.

One of the most closely guarded secrets in politics is now out in the open. Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has picked California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. They made the announcement Tuesday on his website, with a text message and post on social media.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us but I think they could get it done. I really do,” said White Plains resident Denise Dockery.

LINK: Register To Vote, Apply For An Absentee Ballot, And More – Check Our Voting Guide

The California senator is now the third woman, and first Black woman, to be a VP pick on a major party ticket. One Harlem mother says this teaches her 4-year-old son he can shoot high.

“Just because you’re Black doesn’t mean you can’t be anything you want to be,” said Yasmin Tillery. “The young black youth and the girls, I think it’s a positive thing.

Harris was considered a front-runner when she launched her own bid for the White House, and even went after her former rival during a primary debate last summer.

“When you’re debating against one another, you gotta say what you gotta say,” said Highbridge resident Luis Santiago.

Harris was among 13 potential female candidates.

Minutes after the announcement, President Donald Trump tweeted out an attack ad targeting the new Democratic ticket. He also had sharp words for her record.

“She’s very big on raising taxes. She wants to slash funds for our military… she did very poorly in the primaries,” Trump said. “I was surprised that he picked her.”

Many people were anxiously waiting weeks for this secret to be told. The announcement made the cover of most major newspapers, CBS2’s John Dias reported.

“He is not a rash politician. He thinks it through. He is deliberate,” said Prof. Alain Sanders of St. Peter’s University. “The drawbacks are, she might not ignite the democratic base, the base known as progressives.”

Sanders, a political science professor, says since Biden will be 78 on inauguration day, he needs to allay the fears of some voters who need to know the VP pick can step into the job.

“By indicating that he is willing to pass the baton to potentially a different kind of candidate than the white male candidate, I think that has possibility of being very energizing,” he said.

Election day is in 83 days. Biden and Harris will make their first appearance at 2 p.m. today. You can watch that live by clicking here.

