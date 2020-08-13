Storm WatchFlash Floods Possible In Parts Of Our Area; Check The Latest Forecast
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – One person is dead and another is hurt following a wrong-way crash that closed the Wantagh State Parkway early Thursday.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. on the southbound side, just south of the Southern State Parkway, New York State Police said.

A car was going northbound on the wrong side and hit an oncoming car head-on.

One person died at the scene, another was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police did not say which car either person was in.

The crash is under investigation.

