NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for two suspects they say hit a man with a metal crutch and robbed him at a subway station in Brooklyn.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at the Cleveland Street J train station in Cypress Hills.
Police said the 48-year-old victim was standing on the platform when he was approached by two men who demanded his money.
One suspect allegedly stole his wallet, containing about $250, while the other hit the man in the head with a metal crutch.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
