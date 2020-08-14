NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for the men accused of pulling off a daring ATM heist in the East Village early Friday.

Authorities said the criminals pulled the machine from a wall, leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage.

Business owner Jose Collado is upset with New York City, the NYPD and the two burglars he said damaged his storefront, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Friday.

Collado provided CBS2 with surveillance video showing how two men hooked a cable to the ATM at Yankee Deli, ripped it out of the store and hoisted it into a getaway van.

“I’m very angry because I don’t know why people do that right now,” said Collado.

He said the burglary happened at 4:30 a.m., about 20 minutes before opening. The heist took about five minutes and drew no attention along a heavily traveled Avenue C, Collado said.

He’s not sure how much money was stolen from the ATM, but said the the cost to repair the damage is a hefty sum.

“For fixing this, maybe eight, or ten-thousand dollars… Plus, I don’t make any business right now,” said Collado.

This is the first time Collado’s been the victim of a crime in 30 years of doing business in the East Village, he said.

Detectives were busy collecting evidence outside Friday, but Collado said there’s been a noticeable absence of officers in the neighborhood since the recent protests.

“I’m working hard. I open the store at five in the morning and I’ll be here at nine at nighttime. Do you know how many hours I work a day?” said Collado. “$10,000 to fix that is not easy.”

CBS2 reached out to the NYPD to address Colldo’s concerns. Officers said they’re addressing the increase in violence by putting officers in areas that have seen an uptick in shootings.

