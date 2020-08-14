NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man seen on video robbing an 82-year-old inside an elevator in the Bronx.
It happened around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday near Fordham Hill Oval and Webb Avenue in the University Heights section.
Surveillance video shows the suspect follow the victim into the elevator.
Once inside, police said he pretended his cellphone was a gun and threatened to shoot the man if he didn’t hand over his property.
The victim surrendered his wallet, ID, bank cards and $100. He was not hurt in the incident.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.