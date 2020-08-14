JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Residents of Jersey City should boil water before consuming it through Saturday at 5 p.m., officials said.
Mayor Steven Fulop said in a tweet Friday morning that the decision was made after an “irregularity” in the water was detected near Christ Hospital Thursday.
The water has since since tested normally, but the city is now testing water upstream and downstream.
We do regular testing, there was an irregularity isolated near Christ Hospital yesterday. It subsequently tested ok, we then test upstream/downstream which we’ve been doing – Until all test results come back OK, we’re advised to implement a boil advisory. https://t.co/ubX4QI18hq
— Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) August 14, 2020
“Until all test results come back OK, we’re advised to implement a boil advisory,” Fulop wrote.
Officials said the boil water advisory was put in place “out of an abundance of caution.”
