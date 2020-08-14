By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Today turned out to be a better day overall with brighter skies and dry conditions through the afternoon. Expect a tranquil night with mostly clear skies as temps will bottom out at 70 in NYC, and in the 60s for the ‘burbs.

Tomorrow will be the better half of the weekend with warmer conditions and most folks remaining dry. The exception could be the immediate coasts well south and east of NYC, but for the most part, expect a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the low 80s away from the shores.

Sunday is shaping up to be a gray day with temps only in the upper 70s, along with a good chance for rain. The heaviest rain should stay south of us, but it’s not looking like a great day for the outdoors.

