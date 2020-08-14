Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two of New York’s biggest utility companies are facing a record fine.
The $10.75 million joint settlement relates to back-to-back winter storms that hammered the area in March 2018.
Nearly 300,000 customers with Con Edison and Orange & Rockland Utilities were left in the dark.
The state’s Public Service Commission says both companies admitted to violating their emergency response plans.
It’s unclear how the settlement could affect customer rates moving forward.
