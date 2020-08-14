NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fire ripped through a three-story apartment building overnight in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx.

Flames broke out around shortly after 3:30 a.m. Friday on Holland Avenue near East 212th Street.

Officials said the fire started on the first floor and quickly spread to the rest of the building.

About 20 residents were outside when first responders arrived on the scene.

CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis spoke with one woman who said she was watching television when her granddaughter plugged a phone into the wall and got shocked by the outlet.

“So when my grandson run in the room and said ‘grandma, there’s a fire,’ I run to the sink to get some water to [put] out the fire, but the fire was so blazing,” she said.

“I looked out the window and I saw fire outside in the yard. And I smelled it, it was really strong. Then I looked in my bathroom and the smoke was coming up from the floor. And then I went to grab [my cat] and the windows exploded,” said another resident.

Two people suffered minor injuries, but everyone is expected to be OK.

The FDNY says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

