NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man is dead after getting into a fight in the West Village early Saturday, according to the NYPD.
Officers said they found a 36-year-old man unconscious on the ground on Christopher Street near Seventh Avenue around 4:20 a.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators said they determined the victim was involved in a physical altercation with another man, which lead to an assault that caused the victim to lose consciousness.
So far there are no arrests.
Police did not release the victim’s identity.
