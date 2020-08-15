Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Welcome to the weekend everybody! We’ll have another beautiful day across the area, even though it’ll be a bit breezy with slightly cooler temps.
Skies should be mostly clear throughout the day, with perhaps some clouds along the coasts well south and east of NYC. Overall, a beautiful day with temps in the low 80s away from the shores.
Sunday is shaping up to be a gray day with temps only in the upper 70s, along with a good chance for rain. The heaviest rain should stay south of us, but it’s not looking like a great day for the outdoors.
