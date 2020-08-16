By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a gray, damp, and breezy day that felt more like early October than mid-August, expect generally cloudy skies for the nighttime hours with any shower activity tapering off. It’ll be a cooler night with temps in the lower to mid 60s with some fog developing overnight.
Tomorrow will start off with mostly cloudy skies and some patchy fog, but sunshine will return for most of the area! It’ll be much warmer with temps reaching the upper 70s and low 80s, but we have to leave in a chance for scattered showers & storms.
Tuesday looks like the pick of the week with bright skies and temps in the low/mid 80s… Wednesday not too shabby either, just with a few more clouds and temps in the lower 80s.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.