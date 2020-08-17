Comments
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Despite gray and cool conditions to start off Monday, sunshine will return during the morning.
Compared with temperatures stuck in the 60s Sunday, the Tri-State Area will see temps reaching the upper 70s and low 80s on Monday afternoon. There is a risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms, but by no means will the day be a washout.
Tuesday is shaping up to be an absolute delight, with sunshine, low humidity, and temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Wednesday won’t be too shabby either, just with a few more clouds and temps in the lower 80s.