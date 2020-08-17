After a quiet start to the day, we’re expecting showers/t’storms to develop after 2/3 p.m. well north and west… after 5/6 p.m. in and around the city. There’s not much of a severe risk today, though iso’d to sct’d downpours are possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
Showers/t’storms will sweep through this evening with a slight chance of showers/t’storms overnight. Temps will fall into the 60s once again.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s.
On Wednesday, it will be mostly to partly sunny with just a slight chance of showers/t’storms. Highs will be in the low 80s.
