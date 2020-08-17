NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A showdown is looming on Capitol Hill over controversial service changes at the U.S. Postal Service.

They are changes that some fear could impact the election in November.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has agreed to testify before Congress next Monday. New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, said she expects DeJoy to turn over documents about his policies.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said she and other attorneys general are examining legal options, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Monday.

With medication in hand, Kevin Hernandez made his weekly trip to the Union City Post Office on behalf of his ill father.

“He definitely has to rely on the USPS more than before,” Hernandez said.

But delivery delays due to recent cuts, including overtime and removing sorting machines, has put those crucial packages and other mail in jeopardy.

“We do not have enough people to sort the mail. We do not have enough people to carry the mail,” said Richard O’Connell, president of the New Jersey State Association of Letter Carriers.

Democratic Congressional leaders are sounding the alarm.

“Lives, jobs, our economy and our democracy is on the line,” New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said.

They’re putting the blame squarely on DeJoy and President Donald Trump, who they say wants to compromise mail-in voting that is expected to soar during the November election.

“The first and foremost thing he’s doing is trying to undermine the system in which people can cast their votes,” New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez said.

The Postal Service said the cuts were a cost-saving measure, following years of financial woes.

Recently, the removal of letter collection boxes in our area raised even more concerns.

The president continues to raise questions about the safety of mail-in voting, despite recently requesting an absentee ballot for himself.

“So we have to be very careful with this universal mail-in ballot. Absentee ballots are great. They’ve worked for a long time and I totally endorse absentee ballots,” Trump said.

The slowdown has New Jersey voter Margaret Millizzo choosing to vote in person.

“I want to make sure my vote is counted and it’s in on time,” Millizzo said.

If you want to vote by mail you’re encouraged to get your ballot and vote early. And if you don’t want to rely on the Post Office, New Jersey will have secure drop-off locations for those ballots across the state.