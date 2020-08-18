NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The family Run DMC DJ Jason Mizell, better known as Jam Master Jay, released a statement overnight following the indictment of two men in his killing.

The statement thanked fans for their support and said they hope the indictments are a step toward getting justice for his murder.

Jam Master Jay Forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iwiuucbz0Z — RUN DMC (@OfficialRunDMC) August 18, 2020

The statement reads, in full:

First and foremost we want to thank everyone who has reached out in support of our family today. We appreciate your kind thoughts and words. Upon hearing this news we have mixed emotions; we truly hope that these indictments are a solid step towards justice being served in the murder of Jay. We realize that there are other families out there who have lingering pain who continue to wait for their own closure, and we pray that this case gives them hope. In spite of all the tragedies we’ve seen this year alone, we take comfort in our family, our faith and in time’s ability to heal all. We can only hope that this news brings awareness to the fact that Black lives do matter. We ask that everyone please respect our family’s privacy as this case moves forward through the judicial system. Thank you.

On Monday, authorities indicted two men in the killing, 18 years after he was shot to death in his Queens recording studio.

Jam Master Jay was known the world over. He was born in Brooklyn and raised in Queens. His death 18 years ago still hurts.

“Last time I saw him, he was playing baseball with the kids,” said Hollis resident Melba Moore. “It devastated us all. We didn’t know what to do. We just loved Jay.”

In Hollis, a mural in honor of Jam Master Jay still sits to this day.

“They look up to him. I used to be a DJ. They look up to Jam Master Jay. Rappers, they look up to Jam Master Jay because he set the outlet for us to do what we wanted to in the industry,” said Hollis resident Shaquan Kennedy.

While many still remember his work, what was left unknown – until now – is why he was killed, and who did it. That question is now answered, after a grand jury returned indictments on Karl Jordan, Jr. and Ronald Washington.

Web Extra: Read The Indictment | Detention Memo (.pdf)

Federal prosecutors revealed in court documents Jam Master Jay had been trafficking cocaine. They say Jordan and Washington plotted his murder after they were cut out of a deal.

For NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison, the charges carry some significance.

“Me being a native of Queens, being a big fan of Run DMC and Jam Master Jay, making this arrest was very important for me,” Harrison said.

Meanwhile, just two blocks from where that crime was committed, there’s still reminders of the legacy left behind.

“Run DMC, they were like super heroes,” said Erik “Jewel” Dabney. He never met Jay, but their stories are intertwined.

“This was an actual poster that was in the studio at the time we acquired it,” he said.

Years after Jay was killed, he leased the same studio space where he was gunned down. He found records, home movies, posters, all left behind. He’s now created a new studio space just two blocks away in an effort to keep his legacy alive.

“You see him everywhere. The one we have downstairs, all over. He was a global icon,” he said.

Downstairs is where there’s a painted mural to Jam Master Jay.

“That’s what hip hop is. You leave a legacy. Not everyone dies a legend,” said Ref, who painted the mural.

