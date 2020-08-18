Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New York attorney known as the “Lottery Lawyer” is accused of scamming lottery winners out of millions of dollars.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York on Tuesday indicted Jason Kurland and three alleged accomplices in a $107 million scheme.
Prosecutors say one of Kurland’s alleged co-conspirators is a member of the Genovese crime family.
Investigators say the suspects extorted lottery winners by threatening to torture and kill their families.
The indictment says one of the victims won the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot.
