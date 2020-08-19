NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Surveillance video shows suspects wanted in an attack involving baseball bats in the Claremont section of the Bronx.
Two of the suspects carrying those weapons were caught in surveillance images, along with a third man and a vehicle involved.
Police say the attack happened earlier this month near Clay Avenue and 173rd Street.
They say three men attacked a 34-year-old male victim with the bats, and then fled.
The victim showed up later at a hospital and was listed in stable condition.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.