NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City residents will have more than a week for early voting in the upcoming election.
All registered voters can cast their ballots in the general election Oct. 24 through Nov. 1.
Locations across all five boroughs will be announced soon.
Only 5% of eligible residents took part in early voting for the June primary.
