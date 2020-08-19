CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Campaign 2020, early voting, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City residents will have more than a week for early voting in the upcoming election.

All registered voters can cast their ballots in the general election Oct. 24 through Nov. 1.

CAMPAIGN 2020: Tri-State Area Voter Guide For Nov. 3 General Election

Locations across all five boroughs will be announced soon.

Only 5% of eligible residents took part in early voting for the June primary.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply