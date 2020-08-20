NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds rallied in Brooklyn on Thursday night to protest what they’re calling the unsafe reopening of city schools.
The march ended on the front steps of the schools chancellor’s home in Flatbush.
It followed another rally earlier in the day at City Hall, which called for the use of outdoor spaces for teaching.
Mayor Bill de Blasio has now reversed course on the issue, saying he supports bringing classes outside.
“We’re going to talk about the way to approach it citywide, but the weather is still the weather,” he said. “There’s a lot we can do with outdoors and there’s some things we can’t.”
A City Hall spokesman tells CBS2 the mayor is expected to issue guidelines on the use of outdoor spaces next week.
