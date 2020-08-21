NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The show must go on – virtually.
Tony Award Productions announced Friday the American Theatre Wing‘s 74th Annual Tony Awards will go forward digitally this fall.
Eligibility requirements have yet to be announced – along with the date of the awards and on which platform it will be presented.
In a statement, Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin and Heather Hitchens, president & CEO of the American Theatre Wing, said this:
Though unprecedented events cut the 2019-2020 Broadway season short, it was a year full of extraordinary work that deserves to be recognized. We are thrilled not only to have found a way to properly celebrate our artists’ incredible achievements this season, but also to be able to uplift the entire theatre community and show the world what makes our Broadway family so special at this difficult time. The show must go on, no matter what – and it will.
Back in March, the Tony Awards were officially postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.