NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man caught on camera allegedly stealing an iPad from behind the counter at a clothing store in Midtown.
It happened at Happy Socks on Sixth Avenue and West 36th Street, near Herald Square, around 1:30 a.m. on August 1.
Surveillance video from the NYPD shows a man entered the store, walked behind the counter and took an iPad that was mounted as a cash register. The man also appeared to leave with the tablet’s charger.
Police said the allegedly stolen items were worth $520.
