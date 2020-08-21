CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man caught on camera allegedly stealing an iPad from behind the counter at a clothing store in Midtown.

It happened at Happy Socks on Sixth Avenue and West 36th Street, near Herald Square, around 1:30 a.m. on August 1.

(credit: NYPD)

Surveillance video from the NYPD shows a man entered the store, walked behind the counter and took an iPad that was mounted as a cash register. The man also appeared to leave with the tablet’s charger.

Police said the allegedly stolen items were worth $520.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

