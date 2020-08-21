NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — While some gyms in New Jersey are starting to reopen, many are still being forced to stay closed and owners are getting frustrated while waiting on the green light from the state.

“Six times thirty, so what is that, 180?” Karianne Anthes said, laughing.

She may be laughing, but counting the days her CrossFit gym in Morristown has been closed is no joking matter.

“I would say it’s one of the most challenging things to date,” Anthes told CBS2’s Cory James.

She says what’s even more challenging is watching studios that offer yoga, martial arts and Pilates get the opportunity to reopen in the Garden State.

It’s a decision Gov. Phil Murphy made in July, and one Anthes believes is not inclusive.

“I think the frustration is that people at that level of government who are making decisions for these businesses and livelihoods should really be at a, they have a responsibility to educate themselves on the actual details of each business,” she said.

Andrew Alfano is the CEO of Retro Fitness, which has nearly 90 gyms in the tri-state area.

Back in June, Murphy said, “I know from the health side, you’ve got sweating, grunting. You’ve got a lot of stuff going on, which not only are you indoors, close, et cetera.”

After that, Alfano decided to testify at the New Jersey State Senate hearing.

“Today in New Jersey, you can play tackle football, so Cory, I could give you the ball and 10 people could tackle and pile on top of you, sweating and grunting, that is OK, but going to a health club is not,” Alfano said. “So it begs the question, at what point in time are you actually rooting against a specific industry?”

An industry that Anthony McPhall is part of with his Newark boxing gym. While he is able to operate, he understands the pain from those who cannot.

“I think they should give them a chance to reopen but with a plan,” he said.

For now, Anthes is holding classes outside her building, which is 6,000 square feet and marked for social distancing.

“We have space,” Anthes said.

Space her member Yvonne Joseph is ready to step back in.

“Being able to get back into the gym is really what’s going to motivate me and help me throughout my journey through all of this,” she said.

So far, there’s no update from Murphy’s office on when all gyms will be able to reopen.

