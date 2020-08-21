Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the suspect who beat and slashed a livery cab driver across the face in the Bronx.
Raymond Adjetey still bears the scars after reconstruction surgery.
He’s a medical student who was working as a cabbie on August 5 when he was attacked.
According to the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers, it happened when a passenger who demanded to be taken to multiple locations refused to get out of the cab at the Tracy Towers on Mosholu Parkway.
