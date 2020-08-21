CBSN New YorkWatch Now
JFK Airport Tops List With Over $98,000
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Travelers left behind a lot of money last year at U.S. airports.

The Transportation Security Administration says it found more than $900,000 in loose change and paper currency in bins at security checkpoints.

JFK Airport topped the list, where just over $98,000 was found.

At San Francisco International, over $50,000 was collected.

Miami International, McCarran International in Las Vegas and Dallas/Fort Worth all collected over $40,000.

The TSA keeps all that change in a special account earmarked for aviation security projects.

