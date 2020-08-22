NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is trying to find a man caught on camera with a knife during a robbery at a Bronx pharmacy.
It happened at Rosedale Pharmacy on East 174 Street around 6:35 p.m. on August 19.
Surveillance video from police shows the man entered the store and walked behind the counter displaying the knife.
The man allegedly demanded money from the cashier, who refused.
However, police said, the man still took around $150 from the cash register and a box of protein drinks before he left.
The cashier was not hurt, according to police.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
