EDISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police said Sunday night there was a gas leak near Meadow Road and Executive Avenue in Edison.
CBS2 has learned a vapor was released from a chemical plant. Police said it was 200 gallons of titanium tetrachloride.
Two people were injured.
Nearby residents were told briefly to close their doors and windows.
There was no immediate word on what caused the leak.
