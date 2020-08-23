Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two jet skis collided in the Harlem River on Saturday, killing one man and injuring another.
It happened near West 203rd Street and Ninth Avenue around 8 p.m. in Inwood.
Police said both men were taken to the hospital, where the 35-year-old victim was pronounced dead and a 37-year-old man was recovering with minor injuries.
Investigators believe the collision was an accident, but the cause remains under investigation.
